On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Devils hire Meghan Duggan as manager of player development

By STEPHEN WHYNO
May 19, 2021 12:54 pm
1 min read
      

Former U.S. national team captain Meghan Duggan was named manager of player development for the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday, the latest prominent women’s player to join an NHL team’s front office.

The Devils said Duggan will work with assistant general manager Dan MacKinnon in a variety of roles in the hockey operations department. Duggan expects “to do a lot of different things in hockey ops and also get on the ice to help with skills training.”

Duggan joins former U.S. teammates Kendall Coyne Schofield and Cammi Granato and Canadian rivals Hayley Wickenheiser and Danielle Goyette in NHL coaching or management jobs. Coyne Schofield joined Chicago in November as player development coach, Granato is a pro scout for Seattle and Goyette this week joined Toronto as director of player development when Wickenheiser was promoted to senior director in that department.

Duggan captained the U.S. to the gold medal at the 2018 Olympics, ending a drought that dated to 2002. She recorded 75 points (45 goals, 30 assists) in 137 games in a U.S. uniform before retiring in October.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research