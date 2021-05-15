Trending:
Diamondbacks look to end 3-game slide against Nationals

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (15-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-22, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (2-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-3, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Diamondbacks are 8-8 in home games in 2020. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .314, led by Carson Kelly with a mark of .486.

The Nationals are 6-9 in road games. The Washington offense has compiled a .254 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the league. Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .312.

The Nationals won the last meeting 17-2. Max Scherzer earned his third victory and Andrew Stevenson went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Washington. Riley Smith registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and is slugging .400.

Turner leads the Nationals with 15 extra base hits and is batting .312.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .253 batting average, 3.55 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (right shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

