Diamondbacks, streaking Rojas set for matchup with Marlins

Miami Marlins (16-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-20, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-2, 1.90 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-3, 5.40 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -101, Marlins -115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Rojas is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Arizona readies to play Miami.

The Diamondbacks are 8-6 in home games in 2020. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .318 is seventh in the majors. Carson Kelly leads the lineup with an OBP of .476.

The Marlins have gone 8-11 away from home. The Miami offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Corey Dickerson leads the team with a mark of .301.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-2. Cody Poteet earned his first victory and Jesus Aguilar went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Matt Peacock registered his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 35 hits and has 12 RBIs.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 34 hits and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Marlins: 5-5, .241 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

