Diamondbacks take 12-game losing streak into matchup with Cardinals

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

St. Louis Cardinals (29-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-34, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 51 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Seth Frankoff (0-1, 7.27 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +130, Cardinals -148; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last 12 games.

The Diamondbacks are 9-13 on their home turf. Arizona’s lineup has 51 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads them with 12 homers.

The Cardinals are 14-12 in road games. St. Louis has slugged .389 this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a .550 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-6. Jake Woodford earned his first victory and Tyler O’Neill went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Madison Bumgarner took his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 12 home runs and is slugging .450.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 58 hits and is batting .290.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 0-10, .222 batting average, 5.72 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .228 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Harrison Bader: (rib), Paul DeJong: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Topics
