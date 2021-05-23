Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diamondbacks take 7-game skid into matchup with Rockies

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-29, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -146, Diamondbacks +127; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Rockies are 10-21 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with an average of .306.

The Diamondbacks are 6-13 against NL West Division teams. Arizona has slugged .388 this season. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .485 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-6. Tyler Kinley recorded his first victory and Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Madison Bumgarner took his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 11 home runs and is batting .257.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 19 extra base hits and 35 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 1-9, .194 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds