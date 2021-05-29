On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Diaz, Columbus outrun Toronto FC in 2-1 win

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 6:24 pm
< a min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luis Diaz and Gyasi Zardes each scored first half goals and the Columbus Crew held off Toronto FC for a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Ayo Akinola scored for Toronto in the 52nd minute off a rebound finish.

Diaz escaped on on a breakaway after a Toronto corner in which it didn’t have defenders playing back. Pedro Santos got it to Diaz for a solo run and a one-on-one with Toronto keeper Alex Bono before finding the back of the net at the 12th minute.

Zardes scored nine minutes later just after he’d had a goal waved off for offside

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Columbus (3-2-2) keeper Eloy Room denied Michael Bradley in the expiring minutes of stoppage time with a diving save to seal the win.

Toronto (1-4-2) now has dropped back-to-back contests.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor