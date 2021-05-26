On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Diodati’s RBI in 11th leads Alabama past second-seeded Vols

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 5:32 pm
HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Owen Diodati singled home Sam Praytor in the top of the 11th inning and 10th-seeded Alabama beat No. 2 seed Tennessee 3-2 on Wednesday in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Alabama (31-22), which is 2-0 in the tournament for the first time since 2010, will take on Florida on Thursday in the winner’s bracket. Tennessee (42-15) will play Mississippi State in an elimination game.

Tennessee appeared to have a walk-off win on Jake Rucker’s hit up the middle, but Max Ferguson was called for interference on a slide into second. The play was reviewed and upheld.

Praytor led off the 11th with a double over the wall.

Chase Lee (7-0) retired three straight Tennessee batters to end it. Lee and starter Jacob McNairy each threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings for Alabama.

Jackson Tate walked with the bases loaded in the sixth, for his second RBI, to give Alabama a 2-0 lead. Tennessee tied it in the seventh after Connor Pavolony’s bloop single and Liam Spence’s infield hit.

