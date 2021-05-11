On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
DJ for rapper Jack Harlow charged in Louisville slaying

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 6:17 pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A DJ for rapper Jack Harlow has been charged with murder in a May 1 shooting at a nightclub in Louisville.

Prosecutors released a statement Tuesday that said Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon has been charged in the shooting death of Kasmira Nash at the night club. The early-morning shooting occurred the day of the Kentucky Derby.

O’Bannon, also known as Ronnie Lucciano, is a member of Harlow’s Private Garden musical group. Harlow, a Louisville native, was seen on video near O’Bannon in the night club during the shooting, according to media reports.

O’Bannon was also charged with evidence tampering. Information was not available about whether O’Bannon has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Nash, 37, was working at the night club during a Derby party when the shooting happened. Police said she died at the scene from a gunshot wound. Another male victim was also shot but wasn’t seriously injured, according to media reports.

