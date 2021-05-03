Trending:
Dodgers-Cubs game postponed, split doubleheader Tuesday

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 6:22 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.

The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m.

Both games will be seven innings.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

