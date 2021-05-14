Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Dodgers face the Marlins following Urias’ strong showing

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 3:07 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (17-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-17, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 2.72 ERA, .97 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 2.62 ERA, .99 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -216, Marlins +178; over/under is 7 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Julio Urias. Urias went seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts against Seattle.

The Dodgers are 10-5 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .408, good for third in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Marlins have gone 9-11 away from home. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .380.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 15 extra base hits and is batting .307.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 17 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

        Read more: Sports News

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Isan Diaz: (fatigue), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration