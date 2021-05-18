Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 10:56 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 8 4 .667
Arkansas (Seattle) 7 4 .636 ½
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 6 6 .500
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 6 6 .500
Springfield (St. Louis) 2 11 .154
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 7 4 .636
Amarillo (Arizona) 7 5 .583 ½
Midland (Oakland) 6 6 .500
San Antonio (San Diego) 6 6 .500
Corpus Christi (Houston) 4 7 .364 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo 7, Wichita 4

San Antonio 9, Midland 2

Tulsa 6, Northwest Arkansas 4, 10 innings

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Springfield 1, Arkansas 0

Corpus Christi at Frisco, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Armarillo, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 1:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 7:35 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Armarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Armarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research