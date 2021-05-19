Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|2
|11
|.154
|6½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Midland (Oakland)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|5
|7
|.417
|3½
___
No games scheduled
Northwest Arkansas 2, Springfield 1
Corpus Christi 10, Arkansas 8, 10 innings
Tulsa 12, Wichita 3
Frisco 1, San Antonio 1
Amarillo 10, Midland 0, 7 innings
Wichita 6, Tulsa 1
Northwest Arkansas 2, Springfield 0, susp. 7th inning
Frisco 8, San Antonio 2
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, ppd.
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.
Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.
Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.
