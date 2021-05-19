Trending:
Double-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 11:31 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 9 5 .643
Arkansas (Seattle) 7 5 .583 1
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 7 7 .500 2
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 6 6 .500 2
Springfield (St. Louis) 2 11 .154
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 9 4 .692
Amarillo (Arizona) 8 5 .615 1
Midland (Oakland) 6 7 .462 3
San Antonio (San Diego) 6 8 .429
Corpus Christi (Houston) 5 7 .417

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest Arkansas 2, Springfield 1

Corpus Christi 10, Arkansas 8, 10 innings

Tulsa 12, Wichita 3

Frisco 1, San Antonio 1

Amarillo 10, Midland 0, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita 6, Tulsa 1

Northwest Arkansas 2, Springfield 0, susp. 7th inning

Frisco 8, San Antonio 2

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Northwest Arkansas at Springfield, 8:05 p.m.

Frisco at San Antonio, 8:05 p.m.

Arkansas at Corpus Christi, 8:05 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 8:05 p.m.

