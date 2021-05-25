Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|12
|6
|.667
|—
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|9
|8
|.529
|2½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|9
|10
|.474
|3½
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|10
|9
|.526
|3½
|Midland (Oakland)
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|8
|11
|.412
|5½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|7
|11
|.389
|6
No games scheduled
Frisco 1, Midland 0
Corpus Christi 17, Amarillo 4
Springfield 7, Wichita 2
San Antonio 7, Northwest Arkansas 5
Arkansas 1, Tulsa 0
Frisco at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
Amarillo at Corpus Christi, 7:35 p.m.
Frisco at Midland, 8 p.m.
Springfield at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
San Antonio at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
