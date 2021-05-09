Trending:
Double-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 10:47 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 5 1 .833
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 3 2 .600
Arkansas (Seattle) 2 3 .400
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 2 4 .333 3
Springfield (St. Louis) 1 5 .167 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo (Arizona) 4 2 .667
Frisco (Texas) 4 2 .667
San Antonio (San Diego) 4 2 .667
Corpus Christi (Houston) 2 4 .333 2
Midland (Oakland) 2 4 .333 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Wichita 9, Springfield 3

Northwest Arkansas 6, Arkansas 3

Amarillo 5, Tulsa 3

Midland 16, Frisco 9

San Antonio 6, Corpus Christi 0

Sunday’s Games

Amarillo 5, Tulsa 4

San Antonio 7, Corpus Christi 5

Northwest Arkansas at Arkansas, 3:10 p.m. (postponed)

Frisco 4, Midland 1

Wichita 3, Springfield 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Springfield at Arkansas, 12 p.m.

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

