Double-A Central Glance

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|1
|6
|.143
|4½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Frisco (Texas)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Midland (Oakland)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
Arkansas 9, Springfield 2
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, postponed
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
