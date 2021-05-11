Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 9:24 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 5 1 .833
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 3 2 .600
Arkansas (Seattle) 3 3 .500 2
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 2 4 .333 3
Springfield (St. Louis) 1 6 .143
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Amarillo (Arizona) 4 2 .667
Frisco (Texas) 4 2 .667
San Antonio (San Diego) 4 2 .667
Corpus Christi (Houston) 2 4 .333 2
Midland (Oakland) 2 4 .333 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas 9, Springfield 2

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, postponed

Wednesday’s Games

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Webb’s golden mirror wings open one last time on Earth