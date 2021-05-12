Trending:
Double-A Central Glance

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:37 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Wichita (Minnesota) 5 2 .714
Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City) 4 2 .667 ½
Arkansas (Seattle) 3 3 .500
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 2 5 .286 3
Springfield (St. Louis) 1 6 .143 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Frisco (Texas) 6 2 .750
Amarillo (Arizona) 5 2 .714 ½
San Antonio (San Diego) 4 3 .571 1
Midland (Oakland) 3 4 .429
Corpus Christi (Houston) 2 6 .250 4

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arkansas 9, Springfield 2

Midland 6, San Antonio 1

Amarillo 3, Wichita 2

Northwest Arkansas 5, Tulsa 1

Corpus Christi at Frisco, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 1

Frisco 2, Corpus Christi 1

San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.

Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.

Springfield at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.

