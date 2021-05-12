Double-A Central Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Wichita (Minnesota)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Northwest Arkansas (Kansas City)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Arkansas (Seattle)
|3
|3
|.500
|1½
|Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Springfield (St. Louis)
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Frisco (Texas)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Amarillo (Arizona)
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|San Antonio (San Diego)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Midland (Oakland)
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Corpus Christi (Houston)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
Arkansas 9, Springfield 2
Midland 6, San Antonio 1
Amarillo 3, Wichita 2
Northwest Arkansas 5, Tulsa 1
Corpus Christi at Frisco, ppd.
Frisco 3, Corpus Christi 1
Frisco 2, Corpus Christi 1
San Antonio at Midland, 7:30 p.m.
Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
San Antonio at Midland, 8 p.m.
Amarillo at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Northwest Arkansas, 8:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at Frisco, 8:05 p.m.
Springfield at Arkansas, 8:10 p.m.
