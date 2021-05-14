Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|3
|.667
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Hartford (Colorado)
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|8
|.000
|6½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|6
|2
|.750
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|6
|3
|.667
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|1
|8
|.111
|7
___
Erie 4, Akron 0
Richmond 4, Harrisburg 1
New Hampshire 7, Somerset 2
Bowie 9, Reading 0
Altoona 7, Binghamton 2
Portland 14, Hartford 3
Erie 6, Akron 4
Richmond 2, Harrisburg 0
Somerset 6, New Hampshire 1
Bowie 9, Reading 3
Portland 6, Hartford 5
Altoona 9, Binghamton 6, 10 innings
Erie 6, Akron 4
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments