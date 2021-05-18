Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|11
|.083
|6½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|9
|4
|.692
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
___
Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1
Hartford 5, Portland 3
Binghamton 7, Altoona 3
New Hampshire 6, Somerset 0
Erie 7, Akron 6
Bowie 13, Reading 12, 10 innings
No games scheduled
Erie 3, Binghamton 2
Altoona 2, Harrisburg 1
Richmond 6, Bowie 5
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Akron 3, Reading 1
Somerset 2, Hartford 1
Altoona at Harrisburg, noon
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
