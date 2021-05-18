Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 10:13 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 8 5 .615
Portland (Boston) 7 5 .583 ½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 5 7 .417
Hartford (Colorado) 5 8 .385 3
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 11 .154 6
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 1 11 .083
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 9 3 .750
Erie (Detroit) 9 4 .692 ½
Richmond (San Francisco) 9 4 .692 ½
Akron (Cleveland) 8 4 .667 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 8 4 .667 1
Harrisburg (Washington) 4 9 .308

___

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg 2, Richmond 1

Hartford 5, Portland 3

Binghamton 7, Altoona 3

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 0

Erie 7, Akron 6

Bowie 13, Reading 12, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie 3, Binghamton 2

Altoona 2, Harrisburg 1

Richmond 6, Bowie 5

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Akron 3, Reading 1

Somerset 2, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, noon

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research