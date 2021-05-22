On Air: Encounter
Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 10:04 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 12 5 .706
Portland (Boston) 10 7 .588 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 7 10 .412 5
Hartford (Colorado) 5 12 .294 7
Reading (Philadelphia) 3 14 .176 9
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 2 14 .125
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 12 4 .750
Erie (Detroit) 12 5 .706 ½
Akron (Cleveland) 11 5 .688 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 10 6 .625 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 10 7 .588
Harrisburg (Washington) 6 11 .353

___

Friday’s Games

Erie 5, Binghamton 4

Richmond 9, Bowie 4

New Hampshire 12, Portland 4

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2

Somerset 14, Hartford 3

Akron 3, Reading 2

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 6, Erie 4

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 3

Bowie 4, Richmond 2

Somerset 7, Hartford 2

Portland 7, New Hampshire 6

Akron 11, Reading 0

Sunday’s Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

