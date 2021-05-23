Trending:
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 13 5 .722
Portland (Boston) 11 7 .611 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 7 11 .389 6
Hartford (Colorado) 5 13 .278 8
Reading (Philadelphia) 3 15 .167 10
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 2 15 .118 10½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 13 4 .765
Erie (Detroit) 13 5 .722 ½
Akron (Cleveland) 12 5 .706 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 11 6 .647 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 10 8 .556
Harrisburg (Washington) 6 12 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton 6, Erie 4

Harrisburg 6, Altoona 3

Bowie 4, Richmond 2

Somerset 7, Hartford 2

Portland 7, New Hampshire 6

Akron 11, Reading 0

Sunday’s Games

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 4, 11 innings

Bowie 5, Richmond 4, 10 innings

Somerset 10, Hartford 3

Portland 7, New Hampshire 2

Erie 5, Binghamton 4

Akron 13, Reading 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

