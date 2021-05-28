On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 8:55 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 15 6 .714
Portland (Boston) 13 9 .619
New Hampshire (Toronto) 8 13 .381 7
Hartford (Colorado) 7 15 .286
Reading (Philadelphia) 4 17 .190 11
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 4 17 .190 11
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 15 5 .750
Akron (Cleveland) 14 7 .667
Erie (Detroit) 14 7 .667
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 13 7 .650 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 12 9 .571
Harrisburg (Washington) 7 14 .333

___

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire 10, Somerset 8, 11 innings, game 1

Somerset 2, New Hampshire 1, game 2

Richmond 4, Reading 3, game 1

Reading 6, Richmond 4, game 2

Binghamton 3, Akron 2, game 1, 8 innings

Binghamton 8, Akron 7, game 2

Portland 4, Hartford 2

Altoona 7, Erie 5

Bowie 7, Harrisburg 3

Friday’s Games

Hartford 10, Portland 2

Harrisburg at Bowie, ppd.

Erie at Altoona, ppd.

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd.

Richmond at Reading, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 2, 4 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

