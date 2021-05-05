Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Hartford (Colorado)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Portland (Boston)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Erie (Detroit)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
New Hampshire 11, Portland 2
Bowie 2, Altoona 1
Hartford 6, Richmond 3
Erie 12, Reading 4
Somerset 6, Harrisburg 0
Akron 5, Binghamton 4
Wednesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments