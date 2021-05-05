On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hartford (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _
Portland (Boston) 0 0 .000 _
Reading (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Erie (Detroit) 0 0 .000 _
Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Richmond (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire 11, Portland 2

Bowie 2, Altoona 1

Hartford 6, Richmond 3

Erie 12, Reading 4

Somerset 6, Harrisburg 0

Akron 5, Binghamton 4

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

