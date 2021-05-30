Trending:
Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 12:49 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696
Portland (Boston) 14 9 .609 2
New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 14 .391 7
Hartford (Colorado) 7 16 .304 9
Reading (Philadelphia) 4 19 .174 12
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 4 19 .174 12
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 15 5 .750
Akron (Cleveland) 16 7 .696 ½
Erie (Detroit) 15 8 .652
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 14 8 .636 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 14 9 .609
Harrisburg (Washington) 7 14 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Hartford 10, Portland 2

Harrisburg at Bowie, ppd.

Erie at Altoona, ppd.

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

New Hampshire at Somerset, ppd.

Richmond at Reading, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 4, Hartford 3

Somerset 12, New Hampshire 0, 1st game

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 1, 2nd game

Harrisburg at Bowie 2, ppd

Erie 5, Altoona 4, 1st game

Altoona 2, Erie 1, 2nd game

Akron 7, Binghamton 1, 1st game

Akron 7, Binghamton 6, 11 innings, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Reading 4, 1st game

Richmond 2, Reading 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Harrisburg at Bowie, 2, 12:35 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

