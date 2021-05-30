Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|15
|9
|.625
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|17
|.292
|9½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|19
|.174
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|20
|.167
|12½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|17
|5
|.773
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|16
|7
|.696
|1½
|Erie (Detroit)
|16
|8
|.667
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|15
|9
|.625
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|14
|9
|.609
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|7
|16
|.304
|10½
___
Portland 4, Hartford 3
Somerset 12, New Hampshire 0, 1st game
New Hampshire 6, Somerset 1, 2nd game
Harrisburg at Bowie 2, ppd
Erie 5, Altoona 4, 1st game
Altoona 2, Erie 1, 2nd game
Akron 7, Binghamton 1, 1st game
Akron 7, Binghamton 6, 11 innings, 2nd game
Richmond 6, Reading 4, 1st game
Richmond 2, Reading 1, 2nd game
Bowie 6, Harrisburg 5, 1st game
Bowie 9, Harrisburg 2, 2nd game
Portland 5, Hartford 0
New Hampshire at Somerset, cancelled
Erie 7, Altoona 6
Akron at Binghamton, ppd.
Richmond 4, Reading 0
No games scheduled
Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
