Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 9:50 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 16 7 .696
Portland (Boston) 15 9 .625
New Hampshire (Toronto) 9 14 .391 7
Hartford (Colorado) 7 17 .292
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 4 19 .174 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 4 20 .167 12½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 17 5 .773
Akron (Cleveland) 16 7 .696
Erie (Detroit) 16 8 .667 2
Richmond (San Francisco) 15 9 .625 3
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 14 9 .609
Harrisburg (Washington) 7 16 .304 10½

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland 4, Hartford 3

Somerset 12, New Hampshire 0, 1st game

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 1, 2nd game

Harrisburg at Bowie 2, ppd

Erie 5, Altoona 4, 1st game

Altoona 2, Erie 1, 2nd game

Akron 7, Binghamton 1, 1st game

Akron 7, Binghamton 6, 11 innings, 2nd game

Richmond 6, Reading 4, 1st game

Richmond 2, Reading 1, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Bowie 6, Harrisburg 5, 1st game

Bowie 9, Harrisburg 2, 2nd game

Portland 5, Hartford 0

New Hampshire at Somerset, cancelled

Erie 7, Altoona 6

Akron at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond 4, Reading 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Altoona at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

