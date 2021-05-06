On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hartford (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _
Portland (Boston) 0 0 .000 _
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _
Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 _

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _
Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Richmond (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. (postponed)

Bowie 8, Altoona 4

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Richmond 6, Hartford 4

Akron 4, Binghamton 1

Erie 14, Reading 2

Somerset 3, Harrisburg 1

Thursday’s Games

Portland 9, New Hampshire 6, 7 innings, 1st game

Bowie 8, Altoona 4

Richmond 12, Hartford 6

Akron 9, Binghamton 2

        Read more: Sports News

Erie 5, Reading 4

Harrisburg 5, Somerset 2

New Hampshire at Portland, 8:30 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg