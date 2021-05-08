Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Hartford (Colorado)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Akron (Cleveland)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Friday’s Games
Portland 9, New Hampshire 4
Altoona 5, Bowie 4, 10 innings
Reading 8, Erie 4
Somerset 10, Harrisburg 2
Akron 8, Binghamton 3
Saturday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments