On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 8, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 1 0 1.000 _
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hartford (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _
New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 1 .000 1
Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 1

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB
Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _
Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Richmond (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

Portland 9, New Hampshire 4

Altoona 5, Bowie 4, 10 innings

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Reading 8, Erie 4

Somerset 10, Harrisburg 2

Akron 8, Binghamton 3

Saturday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Understanding Your Social Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg