Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 9:30 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 5 1 .833
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 1 .833
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 5 .286
Hartford (Colorado) 1 5 .167 4
New Hampshire (Toronto) 1 5 .167 4
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 6 .000 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 6 0 1.00
Richmond (San Francisco) 6 1 .857 ½
Bowie (Baltimore) 4 2 .667 2
Erie (Detroit) 4 3 .571
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 1 6 .143

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 5, Erie 0

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 3

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

Bowie 6, Reading 1

Altoona 5, Binghamton 0

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

<

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA Webb’s golden mirror wings open one last time on Earth