Sports News

Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 9:23 pm
All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Portland (Boston) 5 2 .714
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 2 .714
Hartford (Colorado) 2 5 .286 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 2 5 .286 3
Reading (Philadelphia) 2 5 .286 3
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 6 .000
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Richmond (San Francisco) 6 1 .875
Akron (Cleveland) 6 1 .857 ½
Bowie (Baltimore) 4 2 .667 2
Erie (Detroit) 5 3 .625 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 3 3 .500 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 1 7 .125 6

___

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 5, Erie 0

Altoona 5, Binghamton 0

Bowie 6, Reading 1

Richmond 5, Harrisburg 3

New Hampshire 6, Somerset 5

Hartford 8, Portland 4

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 4, Akron 0

Richmond 4, Harrisburg 1

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

