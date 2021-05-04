On Air: Federal Insights
Double-A Northeast Glance

By The Associated Press
May 4, 2021 2:12 pm
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hartford (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _
Portland (Boston) 0 0 .000 _
Reading (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Erie (Detroit) 0 0 .000 _
Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
Richmond (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

