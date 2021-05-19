Trending:
Double-A South Glance

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 10:56 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 10 3 .769
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 8 5 .615 2
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 8 6 .571
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 6 7 .462 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Pensacola (Miami) 7 7 .500
Mississippi (Atlanta) 5 8 .385
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 5 9 .357 2
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 4 8 .333 2

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee 7, Biloxi 4

Pensacola 3, Rocket City 2, 10 innings

Birmingham 8, Montgomery 1

Chattanooga at Mississippi, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Tennessee 6, Biloxi 5

Rocket City 2, Pensacola 1

Mississippi 4, Chattanooga 3

Montgomery at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Biloxi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Rocket City at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Biloxi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Rocket City at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

