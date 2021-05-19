Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|6
|7
|.462
|4
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|5
|8
|.385
|1½
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|5
|9
|.357
|2
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|4
|8
|.333
|2
___
No games scheduled
Tennessee 7, Biloxi 4
Pensacola 3, Rocket City 2, 10 innings
Birmingham 8, Montgomery 1
Chattanooga at Mississippi, ppd.
Tennessee 6, Biloxi 5
Rocket City 2, Pensacola 1
Mississippi 4, Chattanooga 3
Montgomery at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Rocket City at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Biloxi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Rocket City at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Montgomery at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments