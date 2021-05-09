Trending:
Double-A South Glance

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 9:22 pm
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 5 1 .833
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 4 2 .667 1
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 3 2 .600
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 2 4 .333 3
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Pensacola (Miami) 4 2 .667
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 2 3 .400
Mississippi (Atlanta) 2 4 .333 2
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 1 5 .167 3

___

Saturday’s Games

Tennessee 4, Montgomery 3

Mississippi 5, Pensacola 2

Chattanooga 6, Rocket City 4

Birmingham 8, Biloxi 2

Sunday’s Games

Montgomery 10, Tennessee 5

Chattanooga 7, Rocket City 1

Mississippi 6, Pensacola 2, 7 innings

Birmingham 10, Biloxi 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.

Chattanooga at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Mississippi at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.

