Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Pensacola (Miami)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|2
|3
|.400
|1½
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|1
|5
|.167
|3
___
Tennessee 4, Montgomery 3
Mississippi 5, Pensacola 2
Chattanooga 6, Rocket City 4
Birmingham 8, Biloxi 2
Montgomery 10, Tennessee 5
Chattanooga 7, Rocket City 1
Mississippi 6, Pensacola 2, 7 innings
Birmingham 10, Biloxi 4
No games scheduled
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 7:35 p.m.
Chattanooga at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Mississippi at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m.
