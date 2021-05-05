On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Double-A South Glance

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _
Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 0 0 .000 _
Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _
Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Biloxi (Milwaukee) 0 0 .000 _
Mississippi (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 _
Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _
Pensacola (Miami) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Montgomery at Tennessee, 7 p.m. (postponed)

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m. (postponed)

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m. (postponed)

Biloxi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m. (postponed)

Wednesday’s Games

Biloxi at Birmingham, 5:45 p.m., 1st game

Montgomery at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

Pensacola at Mississippi, 6:35 p.m., 1st game

Montgomery at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Biloxi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game

Pensacola at Mississippi, 9:35 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Montgomery at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

