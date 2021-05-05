Double-A South Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
South Division
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pensacola (Miami)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Tuesday’s Games
Montgomery at Tennessee, 7 p.m. (postponed)
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m. (postponed)
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m. (postponed)
Biloxi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m. (postponed)
Wednesday’s Games
Biloxi at Birmingham, 5:45 p.m., 1st game
Montgomery at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Pensacola at Mississippi, 6:35 p.m., 1st game
Montgomery at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Biloxi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Pensacola at Mississippi, 9:35 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Montgomery at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Rocket City at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Pensacola at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.
