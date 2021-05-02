ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 52 32 17 1 2 67 178 142 Indy 50 28 18 4 0 60 150 143 Greenville 57 26 17 11 3 66 163 174 Orlando 52 27 20 4 1 59 161 172 South Carolina 54 24 17 9 4 61 162 171 Jacksonville 52 26 20 3 3 58 149 148 Wheeling 51 17 28 5 1 40 150 184

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 35 22 9 3 1 48 127 91 Wichita 58 34 16 6 2 76 175 152 Allen 55 34 18 2 1 71 179 152 Rapid City 55 28 23 3 1 60 166 175 Utah 55 23 21 5 6 57 153 178 Tulsa 56 25 23 6 2 58 132 152 Kansas City 56 23 23 8 2 56 156 167

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Greenville 3

Fort Wayne 6, Wheeling 2

Allen 4, Wichita 1

Tulsa 2, Utah 0

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2

Florida at Indy, ppd

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina 7, Orlando 4

Allen 4, Wichita 3

Greenville 3, Jacksonville 2

Kansas City 5, Rapid City 2

Indy at Wheeling, ppd

Florida at Fort Wayne, ppd

Monday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

