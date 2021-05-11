On Air: Off The Shelf
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 55 34 17 2 2 72 189 152
Indy 52 29 19 4 0 62 157 152
Greenville 61 29 18 11 3 72 173 181
Orlando 56 29 21 5 1 64 169 180
Jacksonville 56 28 22 3 3 62 165 164
South Carolina 58 25 19 10 4 64 174 185
Wheeling 54 18 30 5 1 42 162 198

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 37 23 10 3 1 50 136 98
Wichita 60 36 16 6 2 80 186 157
Allen 59 37 19 2 1 77 193 164
Utah 59 27 21 5 6 65 168 184
Rapid City 59 28 27 3 1 60 172 190
Tulsa 60 26 25 7 2 61 144 166
Kansas City 58 23 25 8 2 56 161 178

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Greenville 1, Orlando 0

Tuesday’s Games

Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indy at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

