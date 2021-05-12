Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 56 35 17 2 2 74 192 154
Greenville 61 29 18 11 3 72 173 181
Indy 54 29 20 5 0 63 162 160
Orlando 56 29 21 5 1 64 169 180
South Carolina 60 27 19 10 4 68 182 190
Jacksonville 57 28 23 3 3 62 167 167
Wheeling 54 18 30 5 1 42 162 198

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 37 23 10 3 1 50 136 98
Wichita 61 37 16 6 2 82 191 159
Allen 60 37 20 2 1 77 197 169
Utah 59 27 21 5 6 65 168 184
Rapid City 59 28 27 3 1 60 172 190
Tulsa 60 26 25 7 2 61 144 166
Kansas City 60 24 26 8 2 58 168 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina 3, Indy 1

Wichita 5, Kansas City 2

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Indy 4

Florida 3, Jacksonville 2

Wheeling 4, Fort Wayne 3

Kansas City 5, Allen 4

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony