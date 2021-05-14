ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 56 35 17 2 2 74 192 154 Greenville 61 29 18 11 3 72 173 181 Indy 54 29 20 5 0 63 162 160 Orlando 56 29 21 5 1 64 169 180 South Carolina 60 27 19 10 4 68 182 190 Jacksonville 57 28 23 3 3 62 167 167 Wheeling 55 19 30 5 1 44 166 201

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 61 37 16 6 2 82 191 159 Fort Wayne 38 23 11 3 1 50 139 102 Allen 60 37 20 2 1 77 197 169 Utah 59 27 21 5 6 65 168 184 Rapid City 59 28 27 3 1 60 172 190 Tulsa 60 26 25 7 2 61 144 166 Kansas City 60 24 26 8 2 58 168 187

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

