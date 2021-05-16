Trending:
ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 59 36 18 3 2 77 201 168
Greenville 63 31 18 11 3 76 181 185
Indy 54 29 20 5 0 63 162 160
Orlando 58 30 22 5 1 66 179 186
South Carolina 62 28 20 10 4 70 188 195
Jacksonville 60 30 24 3 3 66 176 176
Wheeling 58 19 33 5 1 44 171 211

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 63 38 17 6 2 84 198 165
Fort Wayne 39 24 11 3 1 52 141 103
Allen 61 37 21 2 1 77 200 173
Utah 61 29 21 5 6 69 173 187
Rapid City 61 29 28 3 1 62 178 197
Tulsa 62 26 25 8 3 63 147 171
Kansas City 61 25 26 8 2 60 172 190

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

South Carolina 4, Jacksonville 2

Greenville 2, Wheeling 1

Kansas City 4, Allen 3

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Utah 2, Tulsa 1

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville 4, Florida 3

Greenville 6, Wheeling 3

Indy at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Utah at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

