ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 59 36 18 3 2 77 201 168
Greenville 63 31 18 11 3 76 181 185
Indy 55 30 20 5 0 65 163 160
South Carolina 62 28 20 10 4 70 188 195
Orlando 59 30 23 5 1 66 180 188
Jacksonville 61 31 24 3 3 68 178 177
Wheeling 58 19 33 5 1 44 171 211

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 63 38 17 6 2 84 198 165
Fort Wayne 40 24 12 3 1 52 141 104
Allen 62 38 21 2 1 79 207 175
Utah 62 30 21 5 6 71 179 190
Rapid City 61 29 28 3 1 62 178 197
Tulsa 63 26 26 8 3 63 150 177
Kansas City 62 25 27 8 2 60 174 197

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Orlando 1

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

