Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 61 38 18 3 2 81 211 172
Greenville 66 34 18 11 3 82 194 192
Indy 58 31 21 6 0 68 172 170
South Carolina 64 29 21 10 4 72 195 202
Orlando 61 31 24 5 1 68 187 195
Jacksonville 64 31 27 3 3 68 184 191
Wheeling 60 19 34 6 1 45 176 220

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 65 39 18 6 2 86 203 169
Fort Wayne 42 25 13 3 1 54 145 109
Allen 65 39 22 3 1 82 214 184
Utah 65 32 22 5 6 75 188 197
Rapid City 64 31 29 3 1 66 188 206
Tulsa 66 28 26 9 3 68 160 183
Kansas City 65 26 29 8 2 62 180 207

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Florida 6, Jacksonville 2

South Carolina 5, Orlando 4

Greenville 4, Wheeling 3

Wichita 4, Fort Wayne 2

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2

Indy 3, Rapid City 2

Utah 2, Allen 1

Sunday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wichita at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Indy at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

