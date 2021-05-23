ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|61
|38
|18
|3
|2
|81
|211
|172
|Greenville
|66
|34
|18
|11
|3
|82
|194
|192
|Indy
|58
|31
|21
|6
|0
|68
|172
|170
|South Carolina
|64
|29
|21
|10
|4
|72
|195
|202
|Orlando
|61
|31
|24
|5
|1
|68
|187
|195
|Jacksonville
|64
|31
|27
|3
|3
|68
|184
|191
|Wheeling
|60
|19
|34
|6
|1
|45
|176
|220
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|65
|39
|18
|6
|2
|86
|203
|169
|Fort Wayne
|42
|25
|13
|3
|1
|54
|145
|109
|Allen
|65
|39
|22
|3
|1
|82
|214
|184
|Utah
|65
|32
|22
|5
|6
|75
|188
|197
|Rapid City
|64
|31
|29
|3
|1
|66
|188
|206
|Tulsa
|66
|28
|26
|9
|3
|68
|160
|183
|Kansas City
|65
|26
|29
|8
|2
|62
|180
|207
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Florida 6, Jacksonville 2
South Carolina 5, Orlando 4
Greenville 4, Wheeling 3
Wichita 4, Fort Wayne 2
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2
Indy 3, Rapid City 2
Utah 2, Allen 1
Sunday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.
Wichita at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Indy at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
