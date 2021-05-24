ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|61
|38
|18
|3
|2
|81
|211
|172
|Greenville
|67
|34
|19
|11
|3
|82
|196
|196
|Indy
|59
|32
|21
|6
|0
|70
|177
|170
|Orlando
|62
|32
|24
|5
|1
|70
|190
|196
|South Carolina
|65
|29
|22
|10
|4
|72
|196
|205
|Jacksonville
|64
|31
|27
|3
|3
|68
|184
|191
|Wheeling
|61
|20
|34
|6
|1
|47
|180
|222
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|66
|40
|18
|6
|2
|88
|206
|170
|Fort Wayne
|43
|25
|14
|3
|1
|54
|146
|112
|Allen
|66
|39
|23
|3
|1
|82
|214
|188
|Utah
|66
|33
|22
|5
|6
|77
|192
|197
|Tulsa
|66
|28
|26
|9
|3
|68
|160
|183
|Rapid City
|65
|31
|30
|3
|1
|66
|188
|211
|Kansas City
|65
|26
|29
|8
|2
|62
|180
|207
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 3, South Carolina 1
Wheeling 4, Greenville 2
Utah 4, Allen 0
Wichita 3, Fort Wayne 1
Indy 5, Rapid City 0
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
