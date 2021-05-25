ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|214
|176
|Greenville
|67
|34
|19
|11
|3
|82
|196
|196
|Indy
|59
|32
|21
|6
|0
|70
|177
|170
|Orlando
|62
|32
|24
|5
|1
|70
|190
|196
|South Carolina
|65
|29
|22
|10
|4
|72
|196
|205
|Jacksonville
|65
|32
|27
|3
|3
|70
|188
|194
|Wheeling
|61
|20
|34
|6
|1
|47
|180
|222
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|66
|40
|18
|6
|2
|88
|206
|170
|Fort Wayne
|43
|25
|14
|3
|1
|54
|146
|112
|Allen
|66
|39
|23
|3
|1
|82
|214
|188
|Utah
|66
|33
|22
|5
|6
|77
|192
|197
|Tulsa
|67
|28
|26
|10
|3
|69
|163
|187
|Rapid City
|65
|31
|30
|3
|1
|66
|188
|211
|Kansas City
|66
|27
|29
|8
|2
|64
|184
|210
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 4, Tulsa 3
Tuesday’s Games
Jacksonville 4, Florida 3
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
