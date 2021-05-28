ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|62
|38
|18
|3
|3
|82
|214
|176
|Greenville
|67
|34
|19
|11
|3
|82
|196
|196
|Indy
|60
|32
|22
|6
|0
|70
|178
|175
|Orlando
|63
|32
|25
|5
|1
|70
|193
|202
|South Carolina
|65
|29
|22
|10
|4
|72
|196
|205
|Jacksonville
|66
|33
|27
|3
|3
|72
|194
|197
|Wheeling
|62
|21
|34
|6
|1
|49
|185
|223
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|66
|40
|18
|6
|2
|88
|206
|170
|Fort Wayne
|43
|25
|14
|3
|1
|54
|146
|112
|Allen
|66
|39
|23
|3
|1
|82
|214
|188
|Utah
|67
|33
|23
|5
|6
|77
|194
|202
|Tulsa
|67
|28
|26
|10
|3
|69
|163
|187
|Rapid City
|65
|31
|30
|3
|1
|66
|188
|211
|Kansas City
|67
|28
|29
|8
|2
|66
|189
|212
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City 5, Utah 2
Friday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Allen at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
