Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 63 39 18 3 3 84 217 178
Greenville 68 35 19 11 3 84 200 197
Indy 61 32 22 7 0 71 179 177
South Carolina 66 30 22 10 4 74 197 205
Orlando 64 32 25 6 1 71 195 205
Jacksonville 67 33 28 3 3 72 195 201
Wheeling 63 21 35 6 1 49 185 224

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 67 40 19 6 2 88 209 174
Fort Wayne 44 26 14 3 1 56 148 113
Allen 67 40 23 3 1 84 217 190
Utah 68 33 24 5 6 77 196 207
Tulsa 68 29 26 10 3 71 167 190
Kansas City 68 29 29 8 2 68 194 214
Rapid City 66 31 31 3 1 66 190 214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Fort Wayne 2, Indy 1

Greenville 4, Jacksonville 1

South Carolina 1, Wheeling 0

Kansas City 5, Utah 2

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Allen 3, Rapid City 2

Saturday’s Games

Wheeling at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Allen at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Sports News

