On Air: For Your Benefit
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

ECHL Glance

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 65 39 19 4 3 85 223 187
Greenville 70 37 19 11 3 88 206 201
Indy 62 33 22 7 0 73 183 180
Orlando 66 34 25 6 1 75 204 211
South Carolina 67 31 22 10 4 76 203 207
Jacksonville 68 33 28 3 4 73 197 204
Wheeling 65 21 37 6 1 49 189 233

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 69 41 20 6 2 90 215 182
Allen 69 42 23 3 1 88 224 193
Fort Wayne 45 26 14 3 2 57 151 117
Utah 69 34 24 5 6 79 198 208
Tulsa 70 30 26 11 3 74 175 196
Kansas City 69 29 30 8 2 68 195 216
Rapid City 68 31 33 3 1 66 193 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Orlando 3, Florida 2

Greenville 3, Wheeling 2

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wichita 4, Tulsa 3

Allen 3, Rapid City 2

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Space and Missile Defense Soldiers raise the Gold Star Flag to honor families who lost loved ones