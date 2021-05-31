ECHL Glance

All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|65
|39
|19
|4
|3
|85
|223
|187
|Greenville
|70
|37
|19
|11
|3
|88
|206
|201
|Indy
|62
|33
|22
|7
|0
|73
|183
|180
|Orlando
|66
|34
|25
|6
|1
|75
|204
|211
|South Carolina
|67
|31
|22
|10
|4
|76
|203
|207
|Jacksonville
|68
|33
|28
|3
|4
|73
|197
|204
|Wheeling
|65
|21
|37
|6
|1
|49
|189
|233
Western Conference
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Wichita
|69
|41
|20
|6
|2
|90
|215
|182
|Allen
|69
|42
|23
|3
|1
|88
|224
|193
|Fort Wayne
|45
|26
|14
|3
|2
|57
|151
|117
|Utah
|69
|34
|24
|5
|6
|79
|198
|208
|Tulsa
|70
|30
|26
|11
|3
|74
|175
|196
|Kansas City
|69
|29
|30
|8
|2
|68
|195
|216
|Rapid City
|68
|31
|33
|3
|1
|66
|193
|221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 3, Florida 2
Greenville 3, Wheeling 2
Wichita 4, Tulsa 3
Allen 3, Rapid City 2
Monday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
