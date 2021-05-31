Trending:
Embiid heads to locker room after fall, sits out 2nd quarter

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 8:30 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Philadelphia center Joel Embiid headed to the locker room late in the first quarter of Game 4 of the 76ers’ Eastern Conference playoff series against the Washington Wizards after taking a hard fall and landing on his backside Monday night.

Embiid did not appear at all in the second quarter, which ended with the 76ers ahead 61-60.

He had eight points and six rebounds in 11 minutes when he departed.

The NBA MVP finalist wound up on the floor behind the baseline after having his shot blocked by Washington’s Robin Lopez on a drive to the basket in the first quarter.

After staying down for a moment, a wincing Embiid rose and put his hand on his lower right back.

He remained in the game for the time being, before eventually heading to the locker room in the last minute of the period.

Embiid came into the night averaging more than a point per minute in the best-of-seven series, which Philadelphia led 3-0.

He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the 76ers in Game 3 on Saturday

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

