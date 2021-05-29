Trending:
Eovaldi expected to start as Red Sox host the Marlins

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Miami Marlins (24-27, fourth in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (31-20, second in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (6-2, 1.75 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-2, 4.23 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -148, Marlins +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Miami will meet on Saturday.

The Red Sox are 15-13 in home games in 2020. Boston has slugged .446, good for first in the majors. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .592 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.

The Marlins are 12-15 in road games. Miami has a collective on-base percentage of .294, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .343.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Martin Perez earned his third victory and Alex Verdugo went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Boston. Cody Poteet registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers leads the Red Sox with 29 extra base hits and is batting .274.

Jesus Aguilar ranks second on the Marlins with nine home runs and is batting .256.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 6-4, .241 batting average, 2.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

Marlins: Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Adam Duvall: (side), Lewis Brinson: (undisclosed), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (ankle), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

