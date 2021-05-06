Trending:
Eovaldi expected to start as Red Sox host the Tigers

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Detroit Tigers (9-22, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Boston Red Sox (18-13, first in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (4-2, 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -216, Tigers +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Detroit will meet on Thursday.

The Red Sox are 9-9 in home games in 2020. Boston has a team on-base percentage of .325, good for second in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the lineup with a mark of .427.

The Tigers are 5-13 in road games. Detroit has slugged .341, last in the league. Wilson Ramos leads the team with a .457 slugging percentage, including 10 extra-base hits and six home runs.

The Tigers won the last meeting 6-5. Gregory Soto notched his second victory and Jeimer Candelario went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Detroit. Garrett Whitlock took his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martinez leads the Red Sox with 29 RBIs and is batting .349.

Candelario leads the Tigers with 11 RBIs and is batting .284.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 2-8, .187 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Alex Verdugo: (back), Christian Arroyo: (hand).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Matthew Boyd: (undisclosed), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Topics
