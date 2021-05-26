Europa League Glance

(Home teams listed first)
|THIRD ROUND
|First leg
|Thursday, March 11
Ajax (Netherlands) 3, Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0
Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 2
Granada (Spain) 2, Molde (Norway) 0
Manchester United (England) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 1
Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Arsenal (England) 3
Roma (Italy) 3, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 1
Tottenham (England) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0
|Second leg
|Thursday, March 18
Arsenal (England) 0, Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Arsenal advanced on 3-2 aggregate
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3, Tottenham (England) 0, Dinamo Zagreb advanced on 3-2 aggregate
Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 0, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 2, Slavia Prague advanced on 3-1 aggregate
AC Milan (Italy) 0, Manchester United (England) 1, Manchester United advanced on 2-1 aggregate
Molde (Norway) 2, Granada (Spain) 1, Granada advanced on 3-2 aggregate
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1, Roma (Italy) 2, Roma advanced on 5-1 aggregate
Villarreal (Spain) 2, Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Villarreal advanced on 4-0 aggregate
Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Ajax (Netherlands) 2, Ajax advanced on 5-0 aggregate
___
|QUARTERFINALS
|First leg
|Thursday, April 8
Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma (Italy) 2
Arsenal (England) 1, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1
Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 1
Granada (Spain) 0, Manchester United (England) 2
|Second leg
|Thursday, April 15
Manchester United (England) 2, Granada (Spain) 0, Manchester United advanced on 4-0 aggregate
Roma (Italy) 1, Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma advanced on 3-2 aggregate
Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Arsenal (England) 4, Arsenal advanced on 5-1 aggregate
Villarreal (Spain) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1, Villarreal advanced on 3-1 aggregate
___
|SEMIFINALS
|First leg
|Thursday, April 29
Manchester United (England) 6, Roma (Italy) 2
Villarreal (Spain) 2, Arsenal (England) 1
|Second leg
|Thursday, May 6
Arsenal (England) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 0, Villareal advanced on 2-1 aggregate
Roma (Italy) 3, Manchester United (England) 2, Manchester United advanced on 8-5 aggregate
___
|CHAMPIONSHIP
|Wednesday, May 26
|At Gdasnk, Poland
Villarreal (Spain) 1, Manchester United (England) 1, Villarreal won 11-10 on penalty kicks
