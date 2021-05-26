On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Europa League Glance

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 5:58 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

THIRD ROUND
First leg
Thursday, March 11

Ajax (Netherlands) 3, Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 2

Granada (Spain) 2, Molde (Norway) 0

Manchester United (England) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 1

Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Arsenal (England) 3

Roma (Italy) 3, Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 0

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1, Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 1

Tottenham (England) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0

Second leg
Thursday, March 18

Arsenal (England) 0, Olympiakos (Greece) 1, Arsenal advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 3, Tottenham (England) 0, Dinamo Zagreb advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Glasgow Rangers (Scotland) 0, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 2, Slavia Prague advanced on 3-1 aggregate

AC Milan (Italy) 0, Manchester United (England) 1, Manchester United advanced on 2-1 aggregate

Molde (Norway) 2, Granada (Spain) 1, Granada advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1, Roma (Italy) 2, Roma advanced on 5-1 aggregate

Villarreal (Spain) 2, Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) 0, Villarreal advanced on 4-0 aggregate

Young Boys Bern (Switzerland) 0, Ajax (Netherlands) 2, Ajax advanced on 5-0 aggregate

___

QUARTERFINALS
First leg
Thursday, April 8

Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma (Italy) 2

Arsenal (England) 1, Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 1

Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 1

Granada (Spain) 0, Manchester United (England) 2

Second leg
Thursday, April 15

Manchester United (England) 2, Granada (Spain) 0, Manchester United advanced on 4-0 aggregate

Roma (Italy) 1, Ajax (Netherlands) 1, Roma advanced on 3-2 aggregate

Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) 0, Arsenal (England) 4, Arsenal advanced on 5-1 aggregate

Villarreal (Spain) 2, Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) 1, Villarreal advanced on 3-1 aggregate

___

SEMIFINALS
First leg
Thursday, April 29

Manchester United (England) 6, Roma (Italy) 2

Villarreal (Spain) 2, Arsenal (England) 1

Second leg
Thursday, May 6

Arsenal (England) 0, Villarreal (Spain) 0, Villareal advanced on 2-1 aggregate

Roma (Italy) 3, Manchester United (England) 2, Manchester United advanced on 8-5 aggregate

___

CHAMPIONSHIP
Wednesday, May 26
At Gdasnk, Poland

Villarreal (Spain) 1, Manchester United (England) 1, Villarreal won 11-10 on penalty kicks

