FC Cincinnati edges Montreal 2-1, Vallecilla scores

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 4:02 pm
Gustavo Vallecilla scored once and FC Cincinnati earned a 2-1 victory over Montreal on Saturday.

Djordje Mihailovic opened a 1-0 lead for Montreal (2-3-2) in the 56th minute with a shot 14 yards away from the right side of the penalty box, assisted by Romell Quioto. Jurgen Locadia tied the game for FC Cincinnati (1-3-1) in the 70th minute on a header 16 yards out from the left side of the penalty box, assisted by Geoff Cameron.

Vallecilla sealed the victory for FC Cincinnati in the 86th minute with a header eight yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Ronald Matarrita.

Montreal outshot FC Cincinnati 7-4. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Kenneth Vermeer made two saves for FC Cincinnati. Clement Diop made one save for Montreal.

Both teams next play Saturday. FC Cincinnati hosts New England and Montreal visits Chicago.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

