Sports News

FC Cincinnati hosts home opener against Inter Miami CF

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 3:05 am
Inter Miami CF (1-2-2) vs. FC Cincinnati (0-2-1)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +266, Inter Miami CF -101, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati hosts its first home game of the season against Inter Miami CF.

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall a season ago while going 2-5-4 at home. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season and recorded five assists.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall a season ago while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 38.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Gustavo Vallecilla (injured), Luciano Acosta (injured), Franko Kovacevic (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Nicolas Figal (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

